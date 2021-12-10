Franco Debono Calls For National Focus On Hydrogen Pipeline: ‘Dream Close To Becoming Reality’   

Former PN MP Franco Debono has urged the people of Malta to unite behind a vision of hydrogen power generation amidst a debate about whether the EU should fund a pipeline or not. “Let’s unite to ensure our country has a hydrogen pipeline as soon as possible,” Debono said, recounting how he had actually expressed this vision for the energy sector in Parliament some ten years ago. “Ten years ago, I was probably the only MP who had the dream and vision for Malta to move towards hydrogen,” he said.

“Now this dream is close to becoming reality, hopefully thanks to funds that the EU will give us as soon as possible. That’s what people care about, not hatred. Let’s unite as a nation to move towards hydrogen.” Last June, Malta successfully obtained an EU derogation that will allow it to tap into EU funds for the development of a gas pipeline to Sicily. The plan is for this pipeline to be ready for the transportation of hydrogen when it starts being produced in Europe on a large scale.

A previous attempt to secure funding had failed, with the European Commission flagging a risk of “greenwashing” in the lack of clear evidence that the pipeline would actually be used for the transportation of hydrogen. However, the family of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia recently urged the EU to remove the derogation on the grounds that gas will be directed to the Electrogas power station in Delimara. Describing the project as “corrupt”, they noted that one of its owners, Yorgen Fenech, has been charged with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. “We call on you to do the right thing. Do not reward murder. Do not reward corruption,” they said. “Do not support the derogation for the Melita pipeline. Instead, honour Daphne for her sacrifice, and honour EU values of justice and freedom from corruption, by supporting its removal.”

Yesterday, Caruana Galizia’s son Matthew Caruana Galizia suggested that the government has no intention of developing a hydrogen pipeline at all. “Remember when you told your parents you needed €100 to buy two grams of coke, but in reality you just wanted to buy signed editions of the Maltese poetry anthology Qawsalla?” he asked. “That’s right, you don’t, because it would never happen. The exemption that Malta wants is for EU funding to go to gas. G. A. S. GAS. If it truly wanted a hydrogen pipeline, it would simply ask for funding for a hydrogen pipeline.” “What it is asking for is an exemption from rules against the funding of fossil fuel projects. Why would it need such an exemption for a hydrogen pipeline? But as an MEP said, it doesn’t matter if the funding is for solar, wind, gas or gluten free, vegan fuel. If you used corruption and violence to get the country into a deal that makes no sense, you shouldn’t be rewarded for it.” The Nationalist Party has largely backed the Caruana Galizia family’s effort, stating that while it supports the EU funding of a hydrogen-ready gas pipeline, it would be “unacceptable” for any funds to compensate Electrogas shareholders. A PN spokesperson told Lovin Malta that the contract should have been scrapped long ago “because it is tainted in corruption and blood”. “The Labour government should not expect the EU to finance a man accused of murdering a journalist who exposed corruption related to this very deal,” it said. “Therefore, the government should scrap the contract and make sure it does not jeopardize EU funds again.”

Opposition leader Bernard Grech

“Robert Abela must start choosing the interests of Malta over Yorgen Fenech and his friends.” It said a future PN government will “do everything in its power” to clean Malta’s energy, both by increasing the use of renewables and by scrapping the Electrogas contract. “We will ensure that every cent invested in Malta’s energy sector goes to providing cleaner and cheaper energy to households, not to reward the shareholders of corrupt deals,” it said. “We also renew our commitment to refund all consumers who continue being cheated in their electricity bills by the billing practice introduced by this government.” “A PN government led by Bernard Grech will give Malta clean energy that is not tainted with pollution, corruption or theft.” Do you think Malta should focus on its efforts on developing a hydrogen-ready gas pipeline?