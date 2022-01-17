Frank Fabri Resigns As Education Ministry’s Permanent Secretary After Bogdanovic Scandal

Frank Fabri has resigned as the Education Ministry’s permanent secretary in the wake of a scandal involving a contract granted to former footballer Daniel Bogdanovic.

A teacher by profession, Fabri had served as permanent secretary under four different education ministers – Evarist Bartolo, Owen Bonnici, Justyne Caruana and the incumbent Clifton Grima.

However, his fate was sealed after he signed a €15,000 three-month contract to Daniel Bogdanovic, the former international footballer that Caruana is understood to have had a romantic relationship with.

Caruana resigned after Standards Commissioner George Hyzler published a damning report which called on the police to open an investigation.