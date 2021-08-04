Fraudster Posing As Priest Named Dun Ġwakkin Swindled 90-Year-Old Man Out Of Thousands

A man posing as a priest swindled a 90-year-old man out of thousands of euros he thought were being donated to charity, a court heard this morning.

Dillon Kenneth Junior Bartolo, 28, from Cospicua, was charged with defrauding the elderly man this afternoon.

The prosecution told the court that Bartolo had knocked on the victim’s door posing as a priest named Dun Ġwakkin, and had asked for money to be donated to charity.

He continued to meet the elderly man after that. Bartolo was arrested by the police on Monday after being tipped off.

The court heard how he had taken some €3,000 off the elderly man.