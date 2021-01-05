Free Speech Activist Pledges To Pay Bis-Serjeta’s Court Fine After Complaint By Yorgen Fenech’s Lawyers

There has been major blowback over court proceedings against a Maltese satirical website, leading to several people, including the National Book Council Chairman, offering serious financial support to the site.

The operator of Bis-Serjeta’, a humorous website that regularly lambasts Maltese politics and news, faces up to one month in prison and a potential fine of €2,329 after the lawyers of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech complained about unfair coverage against their client, leading to magistrate Rachel Montebello initiating court proceedings.

Mark Camilleri has now pledged to pay the €2,329 fine in its entirety if Bis-Serjeta’ is found guilty.

“Today, I have committed to pay the full fine for Bis-Serjeta’ if effected. I’ll stand with my friends against the mafia as always. We don’t fear them and we need to show it,” Camilleri said.