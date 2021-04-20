Fresh Pardon For Vince Muscat Would Have Detailed ‘Attempt Against Police Inspector’

A fresh pardon requested by Vincent Muscat which was rejected by Cabinet yesterday would have shed light on a violent attempt made against a Maltese police inspector, Lovin Malta is informed.

Muscat, who admitted his involvement in killing Daphne Caruana Galizia and was sentenced to 15 years prison, was given a pardon in relation to the assassination of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Muscat’s fresh pardon request was not about the Caruana Galizia case but about several other crimes about which he claims to have information.

Lovin Malta understands that Muscat was also willing to provide the police with information on three other crimes including a murder and attempted murder, besides an attempt against a police inspector.

It has already been revealed in court that Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, and George Degiorgio were planning the murder of a police officer while plotting the assassination of Caruana Galizia. It is unclear whether the pardon is related.

In court under oath Muscat had confirmed that a former Minister and a current Cabinet member were involved in a “big job”. It is widely presumed that Muscat was referring to the June 2010 attempted heist at HSBC Qormi. The sitting minister he referred to is believed to be Carmelo Abela.

Even though he has denied the allegations, Abela yesterday did not attend the Cabinet meeting that discussed the pardon requests made by Muscat and two others made by Alfred and George Degiorgio, who are also accused of murdering Caruana Galizia. These pardons were also rejected.

The Degiorgio brothers have also indicated that they can mention a former Minister and a current Minister.

The Degiorgio brothers today filed a judicial protest arguing decrying Cabinet’s decision as “repugnant”. Lawyer William Cuschieri said the brothers’ information was direct, not hearsay, and would identify both a former and a sitting government minister in serious crimes.

