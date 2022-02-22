From Free Counselling To Nationwide Studies: Malta’s Sole Anti-Bullying NGO Turns 5 Today

bBrave, Malta’s sole anti-bullying NGO, has capped off five years of service today and their accomplishments during such time has been nothing short of superb.

Since its inception, the volunteer-led organisation set out to raise awareness on different forms of bullying. Of which, do not solely take place on a school platform, but within many other mediums.

Together they assist victims of bullying, as well as the bullies themselves, in Malta. They do so through free counselling sessions by trainee counsellors within the Department of Counselling at the University of Malta by Ronald McDonald House Charities Malta.

In its short time, the entity unveiled its Bullying & Ostracism at the Workplace in Malta project, which involved the launch of a nationwide study on bullying and ostracism at the workplace.

The study was first of its kind.

They are also responsible for National Anti-Bullying Week, which takes place every November. During this time, schools and companies in Malta join hands together in an effort to raise awareness against bullying.

Further projects, such as the Sticks And Stones pilot project has seen the introduction of drama production using puppetry and workshops targeting verbal abuse.

Perhaps the entities greatest incentive, however, was their mobile APP, which was developed in collaboration with the University of Malta Department of Computer Science.