From Free Counselling To Nationwide Studies: Malta’s Sole Anti-Bullying NGO Turns 5 Today
bBrave, Malta’s sole anti-bullying NGO, has capped off five years of service today and their accomplishments during such time has been nothing short of superb.
Since its inception, the volunteer-led organisation set out to raise awareness on different forms of bullying. Of which, do not solely take place on a school platform, but within many other mediums.
Together they assist victims of bullying, as well as the bullies themselves, in Malta. They do so through free counselling sessions by trainee counsellors within the Department of Counselling at the University of Malta by Ronald McDonald House Charities Malta.
In its short time, the entity unveiled its Bullying & Ostracism at the Workplace in Malta project, which involved the launch of a nationwide study on bullying and ostracism at the workplace.
The study was first of its kind.
They are also responsible for National Anti-Bullying Week, which takes place every November. During this time, schools and companies in Malta join hands together in an effort to raise awareness against bullying.
Further projects, such as the Sticks And Stones pilot project has seen the introduction of drama production using puppetry and workshops targeting verbal abuse.
Perhaps the entities greatest incentive, however, was their mobile APP, which was developed in collaboration with the University of Malta Department of Computer Science.
According to a 2018 European survey, 32% of Maltese students reported being victims of any type of bullying, at least a few times per month. The fifth highest in Europe, behind countries Russia, Latvia, Romania, and Bulgaria.
From disturbing footage of a girl pummelled by classmates, to verbal abuse by way of social media. We’ve seen it all. So much so, that many Maltese have recently opened up with Lovin Malta about the difficult ordeals they faced in their youth.
The act of bullying can have profound effects on one’s well-being. Both in the context of learning, as well as health.
Interestingly, bullying was seen to impact the community as a whole, with many persons remarking that even the sight of their friends receiving harsh treatment was enough to make their stomachs lurch.
Moreover, the bullies themselves could be victims of ordeals that drive them to commit the acts they commit.
It’s all just one unhealthy cycle. One that has yet to be given its due importance.
Currently, bBrave is the sole organisation aside from the school’s Anti-Bullying Service (ABS) assisting victims of bullying. Though even if their attempts to function have been waylaid by the absence of adequate manpower and funding, we cannot help but acknowledge their service.
bBrave, take a bow!