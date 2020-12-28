د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

From Lady Gaga To Mozart: Malta’s Top Personalities And Politicians Favourite Songs In 2020

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

While there may have been very little clubbing or live shows this year, it’s been a great year for music, with some super catchy, experimental and just straight good quality tracks being released internationally.

With 2020 coming to an end, we spoke to some of Malta’s leading politicians and most popular personalities and celebrities to see what song has been there go-to track throughout the year.

Here are their favourite tracks in no particular order.

1. Chris Fearne

Master KG Feat. Nomcebo – Jerusalema

“I know it’s a simple song and done to death on social media but there is something haunting and inspiring about it.”

2. Bernard Grech

Dua Lipa – Levitating & Emma Muscat – Sangria

Sangria by Emma Muscat has reached heights for a Maltese artist that is incredible and I love the song. I also loved Levitating by Dua Lipa.”

3. Byron Camilleri

SAINt JHN – Roses (Imanbek Remix)

“It’s SAINt JHN’s Roses (Imanbek Remix), according to my Spotify List of the Year.”

4. Charmaine Gauci

Rain on me – Lady Gaga

5. Aaron Farrugia

Purple Disco Machine, Sophie and the Giants – Hypnotized

6. Joe Giglio

Sigala, James Arthur – Lasting Lover

“Lasting Lover by Sigala and James Arthur… love the beat.”

7. Howard Keith Debono

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights & Billie Eilish – No Time To Die

“I normally never have any favourite song but a collection of songs every year. I thought Blinding Lights by The Weeknd and No Time To Die by Billie Eilish had some witty song writing skills in the sense that they managed to captivate the listener. Both very different and distinct moods so they deserve a mention.”

8. Miriam Dalli

Elderbrook – Numb

“Numb, by Elderbrook. Best song of 2020 and beyond.”

9. Peppi Azzopardi

The New Victorians – Second to None

10. Rosianne Cutajar

Tate Mc Rae – you broke me first

11. James Ryder

Hinder – All American Nightmare

12. Roberta Metsola, Bjorn Formosa And Eileen Montesin

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

13. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion

USA For Africa – We Are The World

14. Daniel Holmes

Mozart

“I’m still on Mozart”

What was your favourite song in 2020? Let us know in the comments below!

READ NEXT: Malta Hotel Lobby Head Is 'Definitely' Ready To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK