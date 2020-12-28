From Lady Gaga To Mozart: Malta’s Top Personalities And Politicians Favourite Songs In 2020

While there may have been very little clubbing or live shows this year, it’s been a great year for music, with some super catchy, experimental and just straight good quality tracks being released internationally. With 2020 coming to an end, we spoke to some of Malta’s leading politicians and most popular personalities and celebrities to see what song has been there go-to track throughout the year. Here are their favourite tracks in no particular order.

1. Chris Fearne Master KG Feat. Nomcebo – Jerusalema “I know it’s a simple song and done to death on social media but there is something haunting and inspiring about it.”

2. Bernard Grech Dua Lipa – Levitating & Emma Muscat – Sangria

“Sangria by Emma Muscat has reached heights for a Maltese artist that is incredible and I love the song. I also loved Levitating by Dua Lipa.”

3. Byron Camilleri SAINt JHN – Roses (Imanbek Remix) “It’s SAINt JHN’s Roses (Imanbek Remix), according to my Spotify List of the Year.”

4. Charmaine Gauci Rain on me – Lady Gaga

5. Aaron Farrugia Purple Disco Machine, Sophie and the Giants – Hypnotized

6. Joe Giglio Sigala, James Arthur – Lasting Lover “Lasting Lover by Sigala and James Arthur… love the beat.”

7. Howard Keith Debono The Weeknd – Blinding Lights & Billie Eilish – No Time To Die “I normally never have any favourite song but a collection of songs every year. I thought Blinding Lights by The Weeknd and No Time To Die by Billie Eilish had some witty song writing skills in the sense that they managed to captivate the listener. Both very different and distinct moods so they deserve a mention.”

8. Miriam Dalli Elderbrook – Numb “Numb, by Elderbrook. Best song of 2020 and beyond.”

9. Peppi Azzopardi The New Victorians – Second to None

10. Rosianne Cutajar Tate Mc Rae – you broke me first



11. James Ryder Hinder – All American Nightmare

12. Roberta Metsola, Bjorn Formosa And Eileen Montesin The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

13. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion USA For Africa – We Are The World

14. Daniel Holmes Mozart “I’m still on Mozart”