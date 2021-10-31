From Madonna To Iconic Trainspotting Cover To Bridget Jones, This Maltese Photographer Has Shot The Stars

Looking through his back catalogue, it’s clear that personal shoots with some of the biggest celebrities and musicians across the world has become standard for Lorenzo Agius.

The illustrious photographer who was born to Maltese parents and grew up in London is behind some of the most iconic imagery of the modern age, including the unforgettable cover imagery for Danny Boyle’s cult classic Trainspotting.

Indeed, Agius himself says that his career started when he produced the memorable images of Ewan McGregor and the rest of the Trainspotting cast seemingly deep in the throes of heroin addiction.

He follows up this celebration of Cool Britannia with a shoot with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher laying on a Union Jack bedspread for a cover for Vanity Fair.

With his skills clearly on display, it wasn’t long before he was taking shots with some of the world’s biggest stars.

From commercial and film work to editorials, check out some of Agius’ best work below.