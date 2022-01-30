From Narcy Calamatta To Harvey Keitel, Here Are All The Winners From The Malta Film Awards
The first edition of the Malta Film Awards took place last night, giving recognition to the talented producers, actors and crew members that make up the island’s burgeoning film industry.
In a crowd packed with government officials and ministers and hosted by Britain’s Got Talent host David Walliams, the debut edition of the ceremony kicked off what is expected to be an annual event celebrating Maltese film.
Some of the island’s most popular names and productions were nominated – though only one winner could be chosen for each category.
Here are all the winners from last night’s Malta Film Awards.
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Harvey Keitel
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Louise Doneo
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Narcy Calamatta
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Sarah Camilleri
Best Director
Davide Ferrario
Best Film
The Boat
Best Cinematography
Marek Traskowski
Best Post-Production
Blood On The Crown
Crew Recognition Award
Ino Bonello
Best Costume Design
Angelle Farrugia and Audrey Brincat Dalli
Best Hair And Makeup Design
Christian Kotey and Jannie Stax
Best Location Award
Fort Ricasoli
Best Production Design
Mela Melak
Best Musical Score
Alexey Shor and Laurent Eyquem
Best Classic Film
Scrooge
Best Short Film
The Maltese Fighter
Best Documentary
Pass Pass Għal Auschwitz
Best Screenplay
Jean Pierre Magro
Best TV Series
L-Għarusa
Best Classic TV Series
Għeruq
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mario Philip Azzopardi
Malta Film Commissioner Award
Colin Trevorrow
You can watch the full show below:
Who do you think deserved their award the most?