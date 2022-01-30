From Narcy Calamatta To Harvey Keitel, Here Are All The Winners From The Malta Film Awards

The first edition of the Malta Film Awards took place last night, giving recognition to the talented producers, actors and crew members that make up the island’s burgeoning film industry.

In a crowd packed with government officials and ministers and hosted by Britain’s Got Talent host David Walliams, the debut edition of the ceremony kicked off what is expected to be an annual event celebrating Maltese film.

Some of the island’s most popular names and productions were nominated – though only one winner could be chosen for each category.

Here are all the winners from last night’s Malta Film Awards.