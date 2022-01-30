From Narcy Calamatta To Harvey Keitel, Here Are All The Winners From The Malta Film Awards

د . إAEDSRر . س

The first edition of the Malta Film Awards took place last night, giving recognition to the talented producers, actors and crew members that make up the island’s burgeoning film industry.

In a crowd packed with government officials and ministers and hosted by Britain’s Got Talent host David Walliams, the debut edition of the ceremony kicked off what is expected to be an annual event celebrating Maltese film.

Some of the island’s most popular names and productions were nominated – though only one winner could be chosen for each category.

Here are all the winners from last night’s Malta Film Awards.

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Harvey Keitel

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Louise Doneo

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Narcy Calamatta

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Sarah Camilleri

Best Director

Davide Ferrario

Best Film

The Boat

Best Cinematography

Marek Traskowski

Best Post-Production

Blood On The Crown

Crew Recognition Award

Ino Bonello

Best Costume Design

Angelle Farrugia and Audrey Brincat Dalli

Best Hair And Makeup Design

Christian Kotey and Jannie Stax

Best Location Award

Fort Ricasoli

Best Production Design

Mela Melak

Best Musical Score

Alexey Shor and Laurent Eyquem

Best Classic Film

Scrooge

Best Short Film

The Maltese Fighter

Best Documentary

Pass Pass Għal Auschwitz

Best Screenplay

Jean Pierre Magro

Best TV Series

L-Għarusa

Best Classic TV Series

Għeruq

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mario Philip Azzopardi

Malta Film Commissioner Award

Colin Trevorrow

You can watch the full show below:

Who do you think deserved their award the most?

