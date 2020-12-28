From Netflix To YouTube, These Shows Kept Malta’s Leading Personalities Glued To The Screen

If there’s one thing that kept us sane in 2020, it was definitely binge-watching some incredible shows, documentaries and films – seriously, do you remember how hyped everyone was over The Tiger King? From globals favourites to lesser known shows and even some YouTube series, here are some of Malta’s leading personalities and celebs favourite picks for the year. Here are Malta’s favourite shows from 2020 in no particular order.

1. Charmaine Gauci, Howard Keith Debono, Roberta Metsola, Rosianne Cutajar The Queen’s Gambit Howard Keith: “Without a doubt Queen’s Gambit. Binge-watched it literally a day after it was released.”

2. Peppi Azzopardi Knock Down The House “It’s about a young woman in American politics that I truly admire, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

3. Byron Camilleri, James Ryder The Crown Byron Camilleri: “I don’t get much time to watch TV but like many I’m watching The Crown on Netflix. Is there anything better?” James Ryder: “Really getting into The Crown, despite being dead-set against it.”

4. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion Only Fools And Horses “Brilliant comedy.”

5. Chris Fearne A Life Ahead “I found Sophia Loren’s film, “A Life Ahead” very moving. At 86, she manages to remain a true artist who has something to say about the injustices which still riddle our world. And she does it with the same elegance and beauty as she did six decades ago.”

6. Bernard Grech David Attenborough – A Life in our Planet & The Good Doctor

7. Bjorn Formosa The Good Place “Maybe not the best but I enjoyed watching The Good Place, a witty afterlife comedy.”

8. Joe Giglio Money Heist “Money Heist by far”

9. Aaron Farrugia Selling Sunset



10. Miriam Dalli Emily in Paris “Definitely “Emily in Paris” – I am more of a TV series fan rather than a film fan. Series are shorter and a perfect ending to a long working day.”

11. Eileen Montesin The Undoing “Watched quite a few but I would say the best one is The Undoing.”

12. Adrian Zammit Scooby-Doo, Angry Birds and Spider-Man “I don’t have any channels at home, and I don’t really like Maltese channels. I only watch DVDs of cartoons like Scooby-Doo, Angry Birds, Spider-Man etc…”



13. Daniel Holmes The Chosen