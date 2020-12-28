د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

From Netflix To YouTube, These Shows Kept Malta’s Leading Personalities Glued To The Screen

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

If there’s one thing that kept us sane in 2020, it was definitely binge-watching some incredible shows, documentaries and films – seriously, do you remember how hyped everyone was over The Tiger King?

From globals favourites to lesser known shows and even some YouTube series, here are some of Malta’s leading personalities and celebs favourite picks for the year.

Here are Malta’s favourite shows from 2020 in no particular order.

1. Charmaine Gauci, Howard Keith Debono, Roberta Metsola, Rosianne Cutajar

The Queen’s Gambit

Howard Keith: “Without a doubt Queen’s Gambit. Binge-watched it literally a day after it was released.”

2. Peppi Azzopardi

Knock Down The House

“It’s about a young woman in American politics that I truly admire, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

3. Byron Camilleri, James Ryder

The Crown

Byron Camilleri: “I don’t get much time to watch TV but like many I’m watching The Crown on Netflix. Is there anything better?”

James Ryder: “Really getting into The Crown, despite being dead-set against it.”

4. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion

Only Fools And Horses

“Brilliant comedy.”

5. Chris Fearne

A Life Ahead

“I found Sophia Loren’s film, “A Life Ahead” very moving. At 86, she manages to remain a true artist who has something to say about the injustices which still riddle our world. And she does it with the same elegance and beauty as she did six decades ago.”

6. Bernard Grech

David Attenborough – A Life in our Planet & The Good Doctor

7. Bjorn Formosa

The Good Place

“Maybe not the best but I enjoyed watching The Good Place, a witty afterlife comedy.”

8. Joe Giglio

Money Heist

“Money Heist by far”

9. Aaron Farrugia

Selling Sunset

10. Miriam Dalli

Emily in Paris

“Definitely “Emily in Paris” – I am more of a TV series fan rather than a film fan. Series are shorter and a perfect ending to a long working day.”

11. Eileen Montesin

The Undoing

“Watched quite a few but I would say the best one is The Undoing.”

12. Adrian Zammit

Scooby-Doo, Angry Birds and Spider-Man 

“I don’t have any channels at home, and I don’t really like Maltese channels. I only watch DVDs of cartoons like Scooby-Doo, Angry Birds, Spider-Man etc…”

13. Daniel Holmes

The Chosen

Did any of your favourite shows make the list? Let us know in the comments below!

READ NEXT: We Don’t Need Prime Minister’s Permission To Analyse Phones, Police Say After Marvin Gaerty Report 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK