From World-Record-Breaking Swims, These Are Lovin Malta’s Top 12 Videos Of 2021

In 2021, Lovin Malta released some ground-breaking videos, from documentaries to mini-features and even a few series on subjects like food, politics and more. Some were funny, some were serious and some were a mix of the two – but they all had us watching on the edge of our seats. From world-record-breaking swims to a child genius, here are Lovin Malta’s 12 most-watched videos of 2021. 1. Neil Agius Breaks World Record For Longest Distance Ocean Swim – Over 10 Million Views

Over 50 hours and 125km later, Neil Agius managed to complete the herculean feat of swimming from Linosa to Malta to claim a new world record for the longest distance ocean swim. It was our most-watched video of the year, reaching over 10 million views. 2. A Little Smile | A Lovin Malta Documentary – Over 700k Views

At the age of 28, Bjorn Formosa was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – a life-changing event that saw him become the face of ALS activism. What started as a spur-of-the-moment ice bucket challenge has seen Bjorn go on to raise enough money to fund the construction of Dar Bjorn, aimed at providing the necessary assistance to persons living with neurological illnesses. His focus has now shifted to the completion of Dar Bjorn 2 – a larger, state-of-the-art facility. In this documentary, we took a look at Bjorn’s day-to-day life, his struggles, and his incredible achievements. 3. VOX POP: Will You Take The COVID-19 Vaccine? – Over 162k views

Lovin Malta went down to Valletta to ask the question on everyone’s mind: are you going to take the coronavirus vaccine? 4. This Homeless Maltese Man Dreams Of A Better Future

You might’ve passed Roderick Brincat in Valletta before… but all he wants is a roof over his head and a shot at a fresh start. Lovin Malta sat with the homeless artist to find out what led to his life on the streets, and his hopes for the future 5. Simprolit Malta’s New Construction Solution – Over 152k Views

6. Lovin Meets Godwin Schembri – Over 120k views

On 22nd November 2018, the life of one Maltese soldier was completely turned upside down in less than 24 hours, after a video that was meant to remain between a couple of friends ended up being spread all over Malta. This is the story of Godwin Schembri, all the chaos that erupted because of a simple gate.. and how it completely transformed his life. 7. Eurovision 2021: Everything You Need To Know – Over 110k views

Our breakdown ahead of the Eurovision in 2021. 8. Lovin Meets a Maltese Kid Genius – Over 102k views

Eight-year-old Michael Schembri was put under the spotlight earlier this year after a video of him solving a Rubik’s Cube in 30 seconds made the rounds on social media. Needless to say, that was enough to convince an entire country of his genius – but it turns out there’s more to Michael than just prime puzzle-solving abilities. Boasting an IQ of 142, young Michael can also name all of the world’s countries, read 23 different languages, decipher every flag, and solve a Rubik’s cube with one hand. 9. Jon Jispjega: Il-Każ Li Fetaħ Il-Lovin Għal Xandir Aħjar – Over 98k views

Jon Mallia’s breakdown of Lovin Malta’s case to declare propaganda on party stations unconstitutional. 10. 100 Years of Mizzi Organisation – Over 92k views

From humble beginnings under Spiro Mizzi, Mizzi Organisation has been at the forefront of Malta’s radical transformation from an island to an industrialised European nation. In our latest documentary, 100 Years of Mizzi Organisation, we took a look at the company’s history, from its roots to its evolution into one of the country’s leading companies for cars to coca-cola to its forays in hospitality. 11. This Togolese Asylum Seeker Made His Business Dreams Come True – Over 83k views

From landing in Malta by boat seeking asylum to opening his own shop in Ħamrun, this is the inspirational story of Jacob “The Togolese Technician” 12. A Dose Of Red Nose

In our final documentary of the year, we took a look at one of Malta’s most successful NGOs, Dr Klown. In truth, Dr Klown is more than just an NGO – it’s a beacon of joy for the many children, parents, and family members that walk through the doors of Mater Dei Hospital and Gozo General Hospital – and, more importantly, the healthcare professionals they work side-by-side with. What was your favourite Lovin Malta video of 2021?