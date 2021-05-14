Fully vaccinated people in the United States will no longer need to wear face masks or maintain social distancing, both outdoors and indoors, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated public health guidelines.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” she said.

However, there are still a handful of instances where people will still need to wear a face mask, even after being fully vaccinated, including in healthcare situations or businesses that require them.

Fully vaccinated people will also still need to wear face masks on airplanes, buses, trains and public transportation.

The decision to allow fully vaccinated people to not wear face masks also offers an incentive to those who are still holding out on vaccinations in the US.

A total of 155 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but only one-third of the nation has been fully vaccinated while the pace of vaccination in the country is now slowing down.

Meanwhile, Malta’s impressive vaccine rollout has seen over 272,025 people receive at least one dose of the vaccine. A total of 130,537 people are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this month, a number of people gathered along the Sliema promenade to protest the government-mandated wearing of masks.

Nonetheless, health authorities have no intentions of removing the mandatory wearing of face masks in public just yet. On 1st June, people will be allowed to remove their face masks on the beach as Malta welcomes tourists back into the country.

What do you make of this? Let us know