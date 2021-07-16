Fully Vaccinated In Malta Months Ago, Polish Woman Is Struggling To Get Her Certificate

A Polish woman who was fully vaccinated in Malta months ago has spoken up about the difficulties she is encountering to obtain a vaccine certificate.

Ana* has been living in Malta for around a year and has a Maltese boyfriend. A few months ago, she got vaccinated against COVID-19, part of a prioritised cohort because she used to work at a private medical clinic.

However, she told Lovin Malta that she’s been unable to obtain her vaccination certificate which would allow her to travel to Poland and return home without needing to quarantine for two weeks.

This is because the system isn’t accepting her Polish ID card as proof of identity and is asking her for Maltese documentation, which she never got because – as an EU citizen – it wasn’t necessary for her to work in Malta.

She said she’s been trying to find a solution since the end of May but is still in the dark.

“I’ve contacted so many offices. I recently visited a service.gov branch but they told me that unfortunately I need a Maltese ID. I contacted the vaccination team at Mater Dei and they told me to send a scan of my vaccine card and my personal details, but it’s been a few days now and haven’t got a response.”