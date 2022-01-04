Funding Campaign For Memorial To Animal Lover Paulina Dembska Started By Maltese NGO

“We would like to immortalise her kindness and love for this stray cat community,” activist Romina Frendo, who founded Real Animal Rights Foundation wrote in a Facebook post.

Dembska’s lifeless body was discovered in Sliema’s Independence Garden at 6.30am with the locality’s local council paying tribute to the young woman who would regularly feed and play with cats in the garden.

A local animal rights group has started a crowdfunding campaign for those who would like to sponsor a memorial statue to Paulina Dembska, the young Polish woman who was murdered on 2nd January.

The Real Animal Rights Foundation said it would also be collecting money for the cats at Independence Gardens which Dembska used to feed.

The young woman’s murder has shocked the nation with many questions still surrounding the circumstances the led to it.

A 20-year-old youth, identified as Abner George Aquilina, was arrested by the police shortly after Dembska’s body was discovered.

Sources familiar with the case have said that Aquilina claimed to be a soldier of god while he was being interrogated but this had to be suspended in order for him to be examined by a doctor.

Specialists are currently understood to be assessing his state of mind.

