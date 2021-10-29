Funds Are Being Raised To Return Man’s Body Back To Serbia Following Motorcycle Accident In St Julian’s

“Unfortunately, our citizen Đorđe Nićivojević lost his life in a car accident yesterday. This tragedy led us to show solidarity again and help the family of the victim with the costs of funeral equipment and transport to Serbia,” Ana Zdravkovic said in a Facebook group dedicated to Serbian nationals living in Malta.

A Serbian man tragically lost his life in a motorcycle incident in St Julian’s and fellow nationals are raising money to return his body back to his home country.

Nićivojević was 53-years old and a Birkirkara resident when he lost control of his BMW motorcycle while driving in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian’s on 23rd October.

Police and medics were called to the scene at around 5.15pm and the man was promptly rushed to Mater Dei Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

In all, the funds needed for Nićivojević and his family amount to €4,760.84.

This is not the first time that the Serbian community has used this Facebook group to raise money for funeral and transportation costs of a late Serbian national who died in Malta.

Donations can be made through bank transfer or through Revolut: 79071777.

Rest In Peace