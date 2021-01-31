Furniture Dumped Illegally Outside Siġġiewi Chapel Leaves Residents Fuming

Siġġiewi residents are fuming after furniture was dumped outside a chapel in the area.

Photos of social media showed three armchairs and a sofa dumped a few metres away from Ħal Xluq Chapel in Siġġiewi.

“I’m lost for words! It’s unbelievable that instead of calling bulk refuse to come to his door and take their armchairs, someone went through the trouble of loading them and dumping them in front of the chapel,” one person said online.

Local Councils offer a free collection service for bulk refuse. However, dumping remains an issue in Malta, particularly in the countryside.

Lovin Malta has reached to the local council for a comment.

If you spot any illegal dumping around Malta – send your pictures to [email protected] or contact us on Facebook or Instagram

Do you think this is an issue in Malta? Comment below