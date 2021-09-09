FYI: You’ve Got Six Days Left To Use Your Government Vouchers In Malta

There are just six days for your government vouchers to be cashed in, with the initiative ending on the 15th of September.

The COVID-19 recovery vouchers are divided into two different types, the blue, which can be used for retail, and the red, to be used for food, bars or accommodation, valued at €10 and €15 respectively.

The government vouchers were initially handed out as a way to increase domestic economic activity.

Unused vouchers will automatically expire.

Citizens of Malta were given €100 as part of the initiative, with the majority of the vouchers having already been redeemed.

The scheme was comprised of €50 million worth of government vouchers, to help aid the economy and any establishments that suffered blows due to COVID-19, and encourage citizens to buy local. This set of vouchers was given out as a second round of vouchers given during the pandemic.

There are also multiple establishments that are offering further special offers or doubling of vouchers when they are used.

