Gaffarena Murder Suspect Granted €50,000 Bail While Accomplice Remains In Police Custody

One of the suspects charged with the murder of Saviour Gaffarena last summer has been granted bail.

Owen Schembri, who is just 18-years-old, was released on a €50,000 bail bond which came with a curfew and a provisional supervisor order.

His accomplice, Leon Debono, who is 19-years-old, has not requested bail and remains in police custody.

Magistrate Edwina Grima granted bail after taking into consideration Schembri’s previous conduct and the advanced stages of the criminal proceedings. Grima also took into consideration the fact that Vince Gaffarena, another victim in the shooting, chose not to testify so as to not incriminate himself.

The two teenagers stand accused of the murder of Saviour Gaffarena and attempting to murder his cousin Vince Gaffarena, in an incident police suspect is linked to drugs.

Saviour Gaffarena was found dead in a car in Triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija, Mqabba last summer with Vince Gaffarena found in the same care with shots to the face and chest.

Police believe the men were shot in Qrendi, close to the Il-Maqluba sinkhole, but that Vince Gaffarena managed to drive away.

