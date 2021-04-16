Gaia Signs Publishing Deal And Joins Roster Alongside The Weeknd, Childish Gambino And Foo Fighters

A Maltese pop starlet has just signed a major publishing deal with a US-based company and will be joining a star-studded roster. Gaia Cauchi, the former Junior Eurovision winner behind tracks like ‘Message’ and ‘Over You’, announced the deal with Kobalt Music and Prolific Songs in an Insta post where she said “I’m over the moon”. “Officially signed my first ever global publishing deal with @prolificsongs X @kobaltmusic. Thank you for trusting in me and my music – my dreams are slowly coming true,” she said in a post that’s racking up the likes already.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Gaia said she was “really overwhelmed” with all the messages of support from the public since her announcement. She’s now looking forward to release a new EP. “Even though 2020 and this year weren’t so easy, I never stopped working on my music and I am also planning on more releases for this year, with an EP on the way too!” she said. Her publishing deal will see the singer and the label’s producers and songwriters team up and release tracks together. Kobalt features an impressive cast of musical names, including legends like Elvis Presley and Erykah Badu to superstars like The Weeknd and even up and coming names like Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and producer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobalt (@kobaltmusic) Aged just 18, Gaia’s been working hard on her music for years: check out some of the highlights from her journey below.

