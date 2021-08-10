Gambian Man Arrested Over Drug Trafficking Following Operation In Qawra

A Gambian man has been arrested on drug trafficking charges following a police operation.

In a statement, the police said that the Drugs Squad arrested the man, aged 23, while he was operating in Qawra. Police were informed by an anonymous tip that the man was selling drugs in the area.

Upon arrest, police discovered around 45 packets containing cannabis. No further details were given on the total weight of the find.

The man appeared in court in front of Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit later today.

Police investigations are underway.