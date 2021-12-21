Gambian Man Identified As Victim Crushed Between Fuel Tank And Cherry Picker In Għaxaq

Gambian man identified as the worker who died after being crushed between a cherry picker and the roof of a fuel tank.

Police said that the man, aged 46 years old, was doing maintenance work on the fuel take at the time of the accident, which happened at roughly 12.15pm.

The man was working near the fuel plant within the Ħas-Saptan valley in Ħal Għaxaq.

Police are currently short on details on the incident. However, preliminary investigations have uncovered that man died while one the cherry picker.

The man was certified dead on the site of the accident, regardless of efforts taken by the medical team which was called on to the location.

The man’s identity has been kept confidential for the time being.

An inquiry has been opened and a police investigation is underway. The inquiry is being led by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit

