Gap Between Labour Party And Nationalist Party At 44,000 Votes, New Survey Shows

The Labour Party is leading the Nationalist Party by 44,000 votes ahead of a looming election campaign, a new survey shows.

According to the survey, conducted by Vincent Marmara and published in General Workers’ Union newspaper It-Torca, the PL have a 14.1% gap over the rival, with 56.2% of respondents saying they would vote for the ruling party if an election was held tomorrow, compared to the PN’s 42.1%.

Worryingly for the PN, the latest figures are actually an improvement for the PL from its performance in 2017, despite the political crisis that unfolded in 2019, greylisting, and other concerns.

It seems that despite a change in leader, the PN has failed to capitalise.