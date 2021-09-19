Gap Between Labour Party And Nationalist Party At 44,000 Votes, New Survey Shows
The Labour Party is leading the Nationalist Party by 44,000 votes ahead of a looming election campaign, a new survey shows.
According to the survey, conducted by Vincent Marmara and published in General Workers’ Union newspaper It-Torca, the PL have a 14.1% gap over the rival, with 56.2% of respondents saying they would vote for the ruling party if an election was held tomorrow, compared to the PN’s 42.1%.
Worryingly for the PN, the latest figures are actually an improvement for the PL from its performance in 2017, despite the political crisis that unfolded in 2019, greylisting, and other concerns.
It seems that despite a change in leader, the PN has failed to capitalise.
L-aħħar stħarriġ xjentifiku li għamilt juri li meta wieħed japplika l-Multiple Imputation Technique, il-Partit Laburista…
Posted by Vincent Marmara on Saturday, September 18, 2021
Prime Minister Robert Abela leads the way in trust ratings when compared to his opposite number, Bernard Grech. According to the survey, Abela enjoys a 52.2% trust rating compared to Grech’s 30.7%.
The latest figures run contrary to other recent surveys, which put the gap closer to 33,000 votes.
The survey, conducted between 10 September and 15 September 2021, has a sample of 750 people with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of +/- 3.6%.
Il-Prim Ministru Robert Abela baqa’ jitqies bħala l-iktar persuna fdata biex tmexxi l-pajjiż. Meta applikata t-teknika…
Posted by Vincent Marmara on Saturday, September 18, 2021
At present, both leaders are currently engaging in their own party activities with the Labour Party holding its general conference and the PN holding its independence day celebrations.
It remains to be seen whether an election will be called soon, with rumours persisting that a November date could be set soon. If so, the government’s legislature ends in 2022.
What do you think of the latest figures?