Gap Between Labour Party And PN Stands At 40,000 Votes, Survey Shows

Prime Minister Robert Abela has been able to widen the Labour Party’s lead over the Nationalist Party, according to a survey by Vincent Marmara.

According to the survey, which was published by General Workers’ Union newspaper it-Torċa, the Labour Party would win 55% of the vote if an election were held tomorrow, compared to the PN’s 42%. ADPD, a merger of two third parties, registered around 2.5%.

Marmara, who has correctly predicted previous election results, said that the gap is at around 40,000 votes.

Trust surveys were favourable to the Prime Minister, with 52.7% of respondents saying that Abela was their preferred leader, compared to Bernard Grech’s 33.2%.

It is not all doom and gloom for Grech, who has still managed to improve on the party’s score in previous surveys. He was elected PN Leader in October 2020 and has only recently announced his Shadow Cabinet.

Malta Today had recorded significant gains for Grech within his party and particular regions. However, close to 35% of respondents had said that they either ‘didn’t know’ who they would vote for or that they wouldn’t vote.

