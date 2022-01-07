GAP Shareholder Set To Win ‘Beekeeping’ Lease On Pristine Protected Mellieħa Cliff Edge

A key shoulder in one of Malta’s largest development companies is set to be awarded a Lands Authority sanctioned lease to take over a pristine piece of land on a Mellieħa for supposed ‘beekeeping’ purposes.

Paul Attard, a major shareholder in GAP, one of the country’s biggest developers, along with his wife, Lorraine, will likely be awarded the tender after submitting the highest bid, worth €16,310.

The plot, which lies along the cliff edge of Triq L-Għerien and overlooks stunning views of Mellieħa, Għadira Bay and Gozo, was put up for a 15-year lease by the Lands Authority in December 2021.

The tender expressly says that the area must be expressly used for bee-keeping. However, residents who reached out to Lovin Malta insisted that the intentions behind the tender “are clearly malicious.”

The Malta Beekeeping Association was not even consulted on the project.

Many residents and political figures, including minority council leader Ivan Castillo and opposition whip Robert Cutajar, have raised concerns that the lease, which is supposedly for beekeeping, is a smokescreen for money-hungry developers to get their hands on the lucrative piece of land.

A legal letter has been sent to Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and a petition has been signed. However, it remains to be seen whether any action will be taken with GAP Holdings regular donors of the ruling Labour Party.

