Gatherings In Private Residences Restricted To Two Households, Malta’s Superintendent Of Public Health Announces

People meeting indoors in private residences has been restricted from four households to two, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has announced.

Gauci confirmed the detail during an interview with the Times of Malta. The decision was made because the majority of new COVID-19 cases are coming from households.

A legal notice will be issued later today. Gauci urged people to be responsible, calling on authorities to enforce the measure effectively.

It is still unclear how the measure will be enforced.

Malta’s active cases currently stand at 3,127, after 211 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, 193 recoveries, and four deaths were confirmed today.

Malta is currently battling the UK variant of COVID-19. It is more contagious and one of the factors behind the high numbers.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced a new set of COVID-19 mitigation measures including closing all non-essential shops and restaurants (except hotels).

