د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Gavin Gulia Resigns From Parliament One Day After Being Elected

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Gavin Gulia has resigned from Parliament one day after being elected in a casual election and just minutes after he was sworn in.

Gulia said in Parliament this evening that Prime Minister Robert Abela had asked him to stay on as Malta Tourism Authority chairman in light of the challenges posed to the sector by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gulia’s resignation opens the door for the Labour Party to co-opt a new MP into Parliament, like it did with Ministers Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli late last year.

What do you make of this resignation? Let us know below

READ NEXT: Bank Workers Should Be Given Priority For The COVID-19 Vaccine, GWU Urges

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?