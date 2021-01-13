Gavin Gulia Resigns From Parliament One Day After Being Elected

Gavin Gulia has resigned from Parliament one day after being elected in a casual election and just minutes after he was sworn in.

Gulia said in Parliament this evening that Prime Minister Robert Abela had asked him to stay on as Malta Tourism Authority chairman in light of the challenges posed to the sector by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gulia’s resignation opens the door for the Labour Party to co-opt a new MP into Parliament, like it did with Ministers Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli late last year.

