Gay Conversion Advocate, Far Right Candidates And More Join ‘Religious’ Party ABBA

A new Christian conservative party filled with controversial candidates calling for “dignity to the Maltese” has launched its candidate list.

ABBA, led by staunch conservative Ivan Grech Mintoff, features a range of candidates, including former X Factor Malta singer and self-titled ‘ex-gay’ Matthew Grech, a COVID-19 vaccine sceptic, as well as a number of candidates hailing from conservative religious movement River Of Love.

“ABBA wants to be the catalyst of change. Defying intimidation and hopelessness, we are working to change the harmful two-party electoral system which no longer represents the people but represents only the interests of the few very close to the two traditional parties themselves,” the party said.