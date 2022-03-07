Gay Conversion Advocate, Far Right Candidates And More Join ‘Religious’ Party ABBA
A new Christian conservative party filled with controversial candidates calling for “dignity to the Maltese” has launched its candidate list.
ABBA, led by staunch conservative Ivan Grech Mintoff, features a range of candidates, including former X Factor Malta singer and self-titled ‘ex-gay’ Matthew Grech, a COVID-19 vaccine sceptic, as well as a number of candidates hailing from conservative religious movement River Of Love.
“ABBA wants to be the catalyst of change. Defying intimidation and hopelessness, we are working to change the harmful two-party electoral system which no longer represents the people but represents only the interests of the few very close to the two traditional parties themselves,” the party said.
Grech is ABBA’s speaker for Sexuality and Gender, and made a name for himself praising the benefits of gay conversion therapy.
Gay conversion therapy uses psychological techniques to try to change a person’s sexual orientation in a practice that is widely condemned; in 2016, Malta even outlawed the practice, with anyone found to be trying to convert a person liable to face a €10,000 fine.
Major vaccine skeptic Radu Gheorghe is ABBA’s speaker for health and human rights.
Gheorghe had recently addressed an COVID-19 protest in Valletta recently which Lovin Malta followed – watch his address below:
Another candidate, Antoine Daccache, has shared content referring to global Jewish conspiracies, including world orders aimed at controlling the world.
Following the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, Daccache shared content claiming Ukrainian President Zelenskyy grandparents were Jewish.
You can find a full list of candidates on every district in Malta by following this link.
