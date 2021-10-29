Gender Quota Law May Face Legal Challenge By Aggrieved Men, Robert Musumeci Warns 

There are many uncertainties about the next Maltese general election but one thing’s for sure – the new gender quota law means way more women MPs will be elected to Parliament.



However, lawyer Robert Musumeci, who consulted the government over this law, has admitted it may someday face a legal challenge by candidates who feel discriminated against.



Appearing as a guest on Jon Mallia’s podcast Il-Podcast ta’ Jon, Musumeci was asked whether a male candidate who gets 1,000 votes but fails to get elected has a right to feel discriminated against if a woman who gets only 50 votes gets elected through the quota system.

“In terms of discrimination, it could be that you’re right and I don’t exclude that one day someone will challenge the state over this law,” he said.

“The potential argument by someone who might have an interest in challenging this law could be that he was left hanging at 1000 votes while a woman with 200 votes got elected; so doesn’t this amount to discrimination?”

However, he denied that the law amounts to a perversion of democracy, arguing that the two main parties will still be represented in Parliament according on the percentage of votes obtained.

He also described suggestions that the law will be extended to include similar quotas for sexual orientation as race as a “very valid argument”, but expressed skepticism that this will ever materialise.

“Culturally, I don’t think there will be that call,” he said.

Musumeci’s discussion with Jon touched on several topics, including moralism, politics, and whether the general public can ever make a mistake when voting.