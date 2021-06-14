د . إAEDSRر . س

Għargħur Man Fighting For His Life After Roof Collapses Under Him In Ħamrun

A man is fighting for his life after a freak accident occurred today in Ħamrun.

The man, a 47-year-old from Ħal Għargħur, was working in a residence that is currently under construction. At around 12.15pm today, police were called to the home in Triq Patri Magri, Ħamrun, after receiving a report that someone had been hurt in a collapse

According to initial investigations, it appears the rooftop the man was working on collapsed under his weight, leading to him to drop from a height.

Members of the Civil Protection Department as well as police officers and a medical team were called to the scene to assist the man. A rescue operation saw an extension being used to access the man from the first floor, and ONE News reported that members of the CPD used a chainsaw to access the man from the balcony.

He was eventually rushed to hospital and taken to Mater Dei for treatment. He was then certified with serious injuries.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is overseeing an inquiry into the accident.

