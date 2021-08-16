Għaxaq And Gozo Team Up To Create Spectacular ‘Ballun Tal-Blalen’ Firework Display

The epic Ballun tal-Blalen shined bright over Malta’s sister island Gozo and was beautifully captured by local photographer Daniel Cilia.

The closing fireworks for yesterday’s Santa Marija celebrations was a spectacular scene that left many viewers in awe – and one photographer snapped a stunning photo during one of the key moments.

The magnificent display is a result of months and months of hard work by Jason Folfol from The Saint Joseph Fireworks in Ħal Għaxaq – and Cilia wanted to give him, and his team, a shout out.

“It took me a second to photograph, while it took Jason months to construct,” Cilia said, highlighting the time and dedication that the traditional practice takes.

Spectacular fireworks are part and parcel of Maltese festi – but this one might be one of the most impressive seen this year.

