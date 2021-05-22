Għaxaq Father Awaiting Trial For Killing His Son Passes Away 

Salvu Dalli, the man accused of murdering his own son last August has died in hospital, according to media reports.

Dalli, known as ‘Id-Danger Man’, was released on bail in February this year after spending seven months in jail.

According to Net News, Dalli died in hospital while receiving treatment for an unspecified condition.

He had shot his son at his home in Għaxaq, later reporting the crime to the police himself.