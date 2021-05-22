Għaxaq Father Awaiting Trial For Killing His Son Passes Away
Salvu Dalli, the man accused of murdering his own son last August has died in hospital, according to media reports.
Dalli, known as ‘Id-Danger Man’, was released on bail in February this year after spending seven months in jail.
According to Net News, Dalli died in hospital while receiving treatment for an unspecified condition.
He had shot his son at his home in Għaxaq, later reporting the crime to the police himself.
During proceedings against him, Dalli had recounted to the court how the relationship with his son had soured and how there had been a history of violence between the two.
He said that since June that year, things between them had gone even further south, with his Antoine, having threatened to kill him.
On the day of the murder, Antoine Dalli had gone to his father’s house, and after breaking in, went to his father’s bedroom and tried to attack him.
It was at this point that Salvu Dalli grabbed a rifle he normally kept next to his bed and shot him in the stomach.
Dalli was waiting to stand trial over the murder.
