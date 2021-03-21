Għonella Redefined: Check Out This Stunning Modern Take On The Classic Maltese Headscarf

The iconic għonella may be one of Malta’s greatest blasts from the past, but a modern photoshoot using it in an entirely new context shows just how stunning it remains.

Photographer Daria Troitskaia has been making a name for herself with her poignant black and white photos showing the nature of every day life. However, a new photoshoot aptly named ‘The Għonella Series’ show just how timeless the headscarf is.

Troitskaia teamed up with model @queen_bee_356 for some stylish shots with Maltese salt pans and sea surrounding her.