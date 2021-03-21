Għonella Redefined: Check Out This Stunning Modern Take On The Classic Maltese Headscarf
The iconic għonella may be one of Malta’s greatest blasts from the past, but a modern photoshoot using it in an entirely new context shows just how stunning it remains.
Photographer Daria Troitskaia has been making a name for herself with her poignant black and white photos showing the nature of every day life. However, a new photoshoot aptly named ‘The Għonella Series’ show just how timeless the headscarf is.
Troitskaia teamed up with model @queen_bee_356 for some stylish shots with Maltese salt pans and sea surrounding her.
Online users were full of praise for the shots.
“This is beautiful,” said one person, while another person noted the images had “excellent composition”.
Troitskaia even appeared in a candid black and white shot herself – check her images out on her official Insta page below.
