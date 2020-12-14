Ġieħ ir-Repubblika Should Have Gone To Hospitals And Not Only Public Figures, Nurses Union Head Says

Malta’s hospitals, and not a few public figures, should have been collectively awarded the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika for their ongoing work during the pandemic, the head of the nurses union has argued.

“We thought the honour would be given to all our hospitals, with their CEOs representing them,” Paul Pace told Lovin Malta. “There are people on the ground who aren’t public figures but who are consistently striving and performing miracles.”

The Ġieħ ir-Repubblika, Malta’s highest honour, was yesterday bestowed upon Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, Mater Dei’s pathology department head Christopher Barbara, Mater Dei’s infectious disease department Charles Mallia Azzopardi, and lead respiratory consultant Stephen Montefort.