Giovanni Buttigieg Becomes First Maltese Elected As Vice-Chair Of UN Committee Since 1971

Malta’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations has been elected to the role of vice-chair on one of the organisation’s committees.

Giovanni Buttigieg is now vice-chair at the UN’s Committee for Programme and Coordination (CPC), a subsidiary of the Economic and Social Council, which takes care of planning and prioritising at the UN.

Malta was elected to the CPC last September with Buttigieg now serving as the committee’s vice-chair for its 61st session to be held from 1st June to 25th June.

Buttigieg is also the first person to serve as vice-chair since 1971 when Arvid Pardo held the same position during the committee’s ninth session.

At the time, Malta proposed the establishment of a UN Office for the Seas which would eventually culminate in the UN’s Convention of the Law of the Sea.

Cover Phot Insert: TVM

