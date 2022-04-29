Give Reformed Criminals A Second Chance And Let Them Clear Their Records, Malta’s New Justice Minister Proposes

Malta’s new Justice Minister Jonathan Attard has said people should be able to clear their criminal records once they have served their sentence and a certain span of time has passed afterwards.

“People should be given a second chance in life,” Attard said in a new interview with Lovin Malta that will be published in the coming days.

“In the current circumstances, there should be an element of compassion. We must understand individual circumstances and if a person has reformed themselves and embarked on the right path, then why shouldn’t we ensure that they aren’t judged for what they had done in the past?”

When Malta passed a cannabis reform bill last December, it also introduced the concept of expungement – allowing people to clear their criminal records if the crime they had been convicted of had since been decriminalised.