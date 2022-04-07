‘Give Us Back Our Banks’: New PN MP Urges BOV To Reopen St Paul’s Bay Branch And ATMs Immediately
New PN MP Graziella Galea has written to Bank of Valletta, urging them to immediately bring back the physical services it used to offer clients in her hometown of St Paul’s Bay and surrounding towns.
In her letter, Galea insisted that the BOV branch in St Paul’s Bay reopen immediately, noting that clients were originally promised it would only remain closed until the end of March.
She also called for Buġibba’s branch to be given more resources to avoid long and “exaggerated” queues, to put back in place all the ATMs that have been removed, and to ensure ATMs are fully functional all the time.
Galea also set up an online petition and wrote to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, urging him to intervene to help find a solution before the summer months, seeing as St Paul’s Bay is a tourist hotspot.
Meanwhile, St Julian’s deputy mayor Clayton Luke Mula broke down how BOV, HSBC and APS have over the years scaled down the physical services they offer clients in the town.
He noted that BOV closed its Triq Dragonara branch and temporarily shut its Balluta branch, while HSBC closed its St Julian’s branch and APS removed its ATM in Triq San Ġorġ.
However, Mula did praise Lombard and BNF for keeping their branches open, urging the others to “give St Julian’s residents the service they deserve”.
Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit and PN MP Adrian Delia have also criticised BOV for its customer service in recent days, with Delia causing the bank of “treating people like animals”.
Do you think Maltese banks should improve their customer care services?