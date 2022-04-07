‘Give Us Back Our Banks’: New PN MP Urges BOV To Reopen St Paul’s Bay Branch And ATMs Immediately

New PN MP Graziella Galea has written to Bank of Valletta, urging them to immediately bring back the physical services it used to offer clients in her hometown of St Paul’s Bay and surrounding towns.

In her letter, Galea insisted that the BOV branch in St Paul’s Bay reopen immediately, noting that clients were originally promised it would only remain closed until the end of March.

She also called for Buġibba’s branch to be given more resources to avoid long and “exaggerated” queues, to put back in place all the ATMs that have been removed, and to ensure ATMs are fully functional all the time.