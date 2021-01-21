Glastonbury Festival Has Been Cancelled Again Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven and Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down,” the organisers, Michael and Emily, wrote on the festival’s official page.

The 2021 edition of Glastonbury Festival is officially been cancelled due to COVID-19.



Glastonbury is an annual five-day music and arts festival held in Somerset every summer. It’s star-studded line-ups attract over 200,000 attendees a year, including Maltese music lovers.

Last year’s edition also faced closed curtains due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those that bought tickets will be able to keep them until next year’s edition if it is held.

