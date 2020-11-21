Glenn Micallef Will Become The Prime Minister’s New Chief Of Staff

د . إAEDSRر . س

Glenn Micallef is set to take over as the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Lovin Malta is reliably informed.

Micallef, an EU policy expert, is currently the Director General of Malta’s EU Coordination Department and advisor to the Prime Minister on EU affairs.

He will replace Clyde Caruana, who was recently co-opted to Parliament and who is set to become Finance Minister after Edward Scicluna resigned to become Central Bank Governor.

Micallef’s reshuffle is part of a widespread Cabinet reshuffle, which is expected to be officially announced imminently.

Photo: MEUSAC

