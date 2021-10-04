Glimpse At Partner’s Mobile Leads Man To Realise He’s Been Raising Neighbour’s Child For Eight Years In Malta

A man has removed his name from the birth certificate of a boy he had been raising for eight years after finding out the child was not his.

The man, whose name cannot be published by court order, initiated proceedings to not be recognised as the child’s father after he found out that the real father was a neighbour who lived near the parents of the mother of the child.

In court, Judge Abigail Lofaro allowed the man to have his name removed and be replaced by “father unknown” after hearing the circumstances that led him to finding out the truth.

The man explained that he and the mother of the boy had been in a relationship for seven years after she had approached him saying she was pregnant and that he was the father.

At this time, the man was unemployed, and told the court he made an effort to find a job and begin working so he’d be able to buy somewhere to live to provide a home for his new family.

When the boy was born, he was registered as the child’s biological father, saying he never expected that the mother of the child could be lying to him.

Eight years later, the man explained how he happened to see a message on his partner’s mobile, a message sent by a former friend of hers, saying: “I don’t know how… he is raising a child that isn’t his and you aren’t afraid”.

After seeing the message, he confronted his partner, who first told him she didn’t know who it was, before admitting that the real father was a neighbour who lived next door to her parents.

On his part, the biological father said that he had never been told by the woman that the child belonged to him, and confirmed that over the last eight years he and the woman continued to have an on-and-off sexual relationship.

Genetic tests were carried out on the two men and the child, which confirmed the neighbour was the biological father.

The court asked the woman to ensure she was taking decisions that were of benefit to her child, and that the child should know who his real father is. The boy’s surname was also changed to the mother’s surname after the mother requested this.

