Glitch Cancels 2021 Festival: ‘No Logical Reasons Behind Authorities’ Decisions’

Glitch Festival has announced that it will be cancelling its 2021 edition, lambasting authorities for taking decisions with “no logical reasons”.

“We did everything within our power to find a safe solution to welcome you back at the fortress this summer, but unfortunately there’s no green light from the local authorities,” Glitch said in a statement.

The decision comes after authorities announced plans to reopen highly limited seated cultural and social events from 1st July – with little indication over what will happen to standing mass events.

“At the time of writing, Malta has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Almost 80% of the adult population has had the first dose and it is estimated that by July every adult will be fully vaccinated. Total active cases are down to 51 (now 45) and the ICU has no Covid patients,” Glitch said.

“All these promising statistics should have led to a safe re-opening. However, the local authorities think otherwise with no logical reasons behind these decisions.”

Glitch assured its many fans that it will come back stronger than ever for its milestone 5th edition between the 13th and 16th August 2022 – with a line-up expected to be announced in the coming days.

In a plea to the many who bought a ticket for the cancelled 2020 edition and saved it for 2021, Glitch asked future attendees to keep hold of their tickets, which will be applicable for the 2022 edition.

Another round of €10 credit will be allocated as a token of appreciation (even holders from 2020 edition).

For those who would still want a refund, further instructions will be provided in the coming days.