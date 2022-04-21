Ġnejna Wedding? US Couple’s $500 Budget Wedding – With $47 Dress – Goes Viral

A $500 wedding that saw a young couple celebrate their big day in a unique and very budget way has gone viral, with people across Malta praising the cute ceremony. “I think it’s great and it should be normalised,” said one Maltese man. “For those who want to have a huge wedding, let them! For others who don’t want to wait for their guests to pay for their wedding, I think it is the right way to go.” “That’s how you do it!” simply said another. The reactions come after Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough, a couple from California, shared snaps from their wedding, which cost just $500, complete with a $47 Shein wedding dress.

The couple managed to cut down the costs by making use of an area off the Angeles Crest Highway. They invited around 30/40 family and friends, resulting them to only have to pay for a wedding arch and chairs. And Kiara herself broke down why they wanted to do their own thing – she said she didn’t want “to pay for strangers/people who know nothing about our relationship to dine and drink on our dime.”

And people in Malta wholeheartedly agreed. “I really never got the reason for spending such a sum of money,” said one person. “It’s materialistic when compared to the love and experiences a couple could share and cherish with such a sum. Say they’d keep such a sum for traveling… We are living a materialistic life. But everyone’s got an opinion and have nothing personal against anyone.” Others spoke about the same wedding costing about “€50,000” if done in Malta. The best part is, the groom himself stepped into the comments to thank Malta for its supportive comments and “positive feedback” from the island. With this ceremony going viral, it may just be a matter of time before we start seeing bridesmaids congregating along the Xemxija bypass or Coast Road – so make sure you’ve got some spare rice in your car to throw, just in case.

