Go Malta, It’s Your Birthday: Superstar Rapper 50 Cent Coming To Island For Luxury Four Day Event

One of the biggest names in hip hop and rap is coming to Malta for a four day event in September.

50 Cent, the man behind tracks like ‘Candy Shop’ and ‘P.I.M.P.’, has just announced his first ever four day four night Green Light Gang experience in Malta.

The four days will be full of curated experiences by the hip hop mogul, including the ‘ATV Ayo tour’ and ‘Champagne Cruises’. He’s also promised to bring some “OGs” with him, so expect some other big names to be announced before September.

 

 

“50 Cent heads to Malta for a four-day island holiday experience, soundtracked by a lineup of timeless Hip Hop and R&B talent.”

 

With metal band Bring Me The Horizon also have a multi-day event in Malta, it seems like the island may be becoming a go-to getaway spot for musicians and artists to start hosting longer, more intimate events.

Find out more about the event by following this link.

