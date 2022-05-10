Go Malta, It’s Your Birthday: Superstar Rapper 50 Cent Coming To Island For Luxury Four Day Event

One of the biggest names in hip hop and rap is coming to Malta for a four day event in September.

50 Cent, the man behind tracks like ‘Candy Shop’ and ‘P.I.M.P.’, has just announced his first ever four day four night Green Light Gang experience in Malta.

The four days will be full of curated experiences by the hip hop mogul, including the ‘ATV Ayo tour’ and ‘Champagne Cruises’. He’s also promised to bring some “OGs” with him, so expect some other big names to be announced before September.