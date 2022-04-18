God Of War And Games Of Thrones Actor Joseph Gatt Denies Sexually Messaging Minors
Actor Joseph Gatt has denied the “completely untrue allegations” that he had sexual and inappropriate communication with a minor online.
The actor, who played Thenn Warg in HBO’s Game of Thrones as well as providing motion capture for video game series God of War’s protagonist Kratos, posted a denial on Twitter after being arrested by LAPD on 6th April following a search at his Beverly Grove home.
“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently levelled against me,” the 50-year-old actor said after the arrest.
“They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless.”
“I have confirmed errors and misleading information in this press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”
He went on to thank friends and supporters “who know that this is untrue”.
Gatt was released on $5,000 bail the same day.
His search came as a result of a felony warrant that was issued after an initial investigation by the LA Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
Gatt’s father comes from Paola, while his mother comes from Lija. Raised in London, Gatt recounted spending his summer holidays on the island with his family.
He recently appeared in Dumbo, and will be appearing in DC’s upcoming film Black Adam.
