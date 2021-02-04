Good Day For Keith Schembri As His Lawyer Confirms Police Closed Investigation 

Keith Schembri has reason to smile today as his lawyer confirmed police have closed an investigation into his chats with Yorgen Fenech without charging their client.

Schembri, the former chief of staff of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, was called in for questioning at the Financial Crimes Investigation Department, a day after former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi was questioned.

Afterwards, Schembri’s lawyer Edward Gatt told the press that the investigations were related to chats with his client and other people, believed to be a reference to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

He said police informed them they have closed their investigation, meaning Schembri’s police bail has been lifted.

Fenech has implicated Schembri in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, while state witness Melvin Theuma said he suspects Schembri could have had a part to play but cannot say so as a fact.

Schembri was also recently arrested as part of a magisterial inquiry into a kickback he allegedly took from Nexia BT boss Brian Tonna from the sale of Maltese citizenship.

