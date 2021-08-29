Government Already Committed To Marsakala Yacht Marina: Bernard Grech Warns Of Backroom Deals

Malta’s government has already committed to the proposed Marsaskala yacht marina, PN leader Bernard Grech has said, warning that the government’s hands are tied because of backroom deals.

“The government has already decided and it is not going back on its decision. It is committed to it because its hands are tied. Decisions are being taken behind closed doors to benefit the few,” Grech said during an interview on Net FM.

Grech pledged that all major projects under his administration would ensure that consultation with residents is an absolute priority.

Earlier this month, Transport Malta published a pre-qualification document calling for proposals for the marina’s construction.

Several NGOs, including Moviment Graffitti, as well as the locality’s local council have called for the plans to be scrapped. The plans have been criticised for a lack of an impact assessment and virtually no consultation with residents or the local council.

Hundreds of Marsaskala residents and activists protested against the plans on Friday.

Grech referenced a recent Times of Malta survey, which showed small gains for the PN amid reports of a potential election in November.

He said that while the results showed that more work needed to be done, it was evident that the work being done was reaching the public.

“People are recognising and responding to the realities of the country – we need to continue working to show the country that [the PN] can deliver the change that needs to happen,” he said.

The PN leader also made reference to the public inquiry linked to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, insisting that the culture of impunity highlighted in the inquiry’s report has continued due to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s inaction.

“Abela has remained silent and done nothing since the report,” Grech said.

Turning to a recent interview from Abela’s predecessor Joseph Muscat, Grech said it was clear that the current government is a continuation of the previous administration.