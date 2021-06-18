Government Confuses Malta’s Mention In Drug Trafficking Case Study With Top 10 Placement

A new breakdown of drug trafficking habits across Europe gives a detailed insight into how couriers are having their illicit packages delivered to key destinations – but a mention of Malta seems to have gotten the government a bit more excited than need be, leading them to confuse a case study reference with a top 10 finish.

The study, by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Regional Intelligence Liaison Office for Western Europe (RILO WE), is an annual review of seizures carried out at airports and in mail centres in the member countries of the Pompidou Group’s Co-operation Group of Drug Control Services at European Airports, which Malta is a part off.

It looks into drug trafficking via two routes – airport and mail.

“In 2020, 765 cases of drug couriers were reported at airports,” they reported. “In total, nearly 6.9 tons of illegal drugs of all kinds were stopped to enter the European market or to be redirected worldwide. Customs or police at airports carried out 85% of checks on arrival, 13% during transit and only 2% on departure.”

They continued to give detailed analyses of emerging drug trends, before turning to 10 case studies from various countries’s airports showing different methods, including one from Malta.

“September 13, 2020 Gudja/Malta,” the entry begins. “Following a suspicious irregularity in the scan image of a luggage checked-in at Madrid airport/Spain, the suitcase was emptied from its contents, physically examined thoroughly and a false bottom revealed three packages of cocaine wrapped in silver foil (9.58 kg).”