Government Discussing November Election In Malta But Final Decision Is Yet To Be Made

Reports have emerged suggesting that Malta could be heading for a general election this November. However, sources have indicated to Lovin Malta that discussions remain very much up in the air.

Net News, the PN’s media wing, has claimed that the government is set to call an election on either 13th November or 27th November.

However, sources within the government have told Lovin Malta that while the idea of an election in November has been floated, no firm decision has been taken.

Meanwhile, the Times of Malta has quoted an insider saying that concerns about greylisting, COVID-19, and further uncertainty in 2022 might force the government’s hand for an early election.

Strategists are pushing for a November date because it could allow the government to capitalise on a positive budget ahead of economic issues in the coming years.

Still, sources maintain that Abela remains keen on finishing the entire legislature, something which he has repeated in public on several occasions. The Labour government is yet to complete a full legislature since taking over in 2013.

It appears that while no date has been decided many candidates from both the PN and the PL have begun campaigning with individual district offices being set up across the country.

The Labour government’s full term comes to an end in June 2022. However, it is up to the Prime Minister to call an election and can remain in power even a few months after the June date.

According to a new survey by the Times of Malta, the PN still trails the PL by a significant margin but is slowly making gains.