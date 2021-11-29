Government Lawyer’s Claims About Matthew Caruana Galizia ‘Out Of Line And Condemnable’, Prime Minister Says 

Claims by a government lawyer on Saturday that Matthew Caruana Galizia was partly responsible for his own mother’s killing have been condemned by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

In comments to the Times of Malta, a spokesperson for Abela’s office described the comments as “incongruous, out of line and condemnable”.

Speaking during Andrew Azzopardi’s 103FM radio show on Saturday, Anthony DeGiovanni, an in-house government lawyer, claimed that Matthew Caruana Galizia was partly to blame for his mother Daphne’s murder because he had parked their car outside the family’s property the night before she was killed.

“We all make mistakes and Matthew Caruana Galizia made a huge mistake that contributed to his mother’s murder,” Anthony DeGiovanni said. “Didn’t he leave the car parked outside [on the night before the murder?” DeGiovanni claimed.