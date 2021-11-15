Government ‘Playing With Residents’ Emotions’ On Plans To Roof Over Santa Venera Tunnels, PN Says
The Nationalist Party has accused the Labour government of playing with residents’ emotions on plans for the Santa Venera tunnels to be roofed over.
The party’s chief spokesperson Peter Agius, together with Santa Venera councillor and PN candidate Darren Carabott said this morning that residents were promised the project “on the eve of every election” in order to secure votes.
“However, year after year, it continues to do nothing for this project to be implemented,” the PN said.
They said that because of the large increase in traffic on Malta’s roads, thousands of cars passed through Regional Road in Santa Venera, each day, resulting in noise and low air quality for residents living in the area.
“Despite the fact that the proposal has been being discussed for years, it was included in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto in 2017,” the PN said.
“Two years later, in 2019, on the eve of the local councils’ election, the Labour Party again committed to roofing over the area in four years and had even allocated funds in that year’s budget.”
Despite this, the PN said that no plans had been submitted to the Planning Authority. It noted that Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia had said that the government was exploring the possibility of a partnership between the government and the private sector to cover the cost.
Back in 2019, then Environment Minister Aaron Jose Herrera had announced that preliminary studies on the €20 million project had been finalised, pledging that the project would be completed within four years. The plans, he said, would see 13,000 sqm become a green area.
Last week, Farrugia said that his ministry had shifted his focus onto two green projects, including the Santa Venera tunnel plans with work on the project increasing in intensity in recent months.
