Government ‘Playing With Residents’ Emotions’ On Plans To Roof Over Santa Venera Tunnels, PN Says 

The Nationalist Party has accused the Labour government of playing with residents’ emotions on plans for the Santa Venera tunnels to be roofed over.

The party’s chief spokesperson Peter Agius, together with Santa Venera councillor and PN candidate Darren Carabott said this morning that residents were promised the project “on the eve of every election” in order to secure votes.

“However, year after year, it continues to do nothing for this project to be implemented,” the PN said.

They said that because of the large increase in traffic on Malta’s roads, thousands of cars passed through Regional Road in Santa Venera, each day, resulting in noise and low air quality for residents living in the area.