Government Workers Crushed Between Two Vehicles In Qawra While Carrying Out Maintenance Work 

Two government workers were injured in a freak accident this morning as they were carrying out maintenance work in Qawra.

In a statement, the Office of the Principal Permeant Secretary said the Ambjent Malta workers were carrying out painting and maintenance works on pedestrian railings in Triq Ras il-Qawra as part of the ongoing ‘Insebbħu Pajjiżna’ campaign.

However, at one point, they somehow got crushed between their vehicle and another moving vehicle

The two workers were hospitalised and the police have opened an investigation.

Get well soon